CIBC Raises Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target to C$40.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Guardian Capital Group stock opened at C$31.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$873.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$19.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.95.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$3.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$63.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 26,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.60 per share, with a total value of C$781,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$781,440. Insiders have bought 146,719 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,896 in the last ninety days.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

