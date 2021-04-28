Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Position Raised by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,113 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,792,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $781,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,685 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 4,652,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649,669 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Ciena by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,594,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 81,911 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 851.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,802,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,510 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,287,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,690 shares of company stock worth $2,201,502. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,350. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. Ciena’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.