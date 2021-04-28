Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by MKM Partners

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by research analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. MKM Partners also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

XEC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after buying an additional 1,167,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 400.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 529,380 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 454,253 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,044,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,170,000 after buying an additional 330,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

