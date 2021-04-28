Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Stock Position Raised by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned 0.05% of Cincinnati Bell worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBB opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $785.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.