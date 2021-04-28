Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Raised to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in Cinemark by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

