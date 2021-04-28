Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.75 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRUS stock opened at $87.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.05. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CRUS. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

