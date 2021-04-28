Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lowered by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,647 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 88,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 758,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,205,000 after buying an additional 24,590 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.47. The stock had a trading volume of 305,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,280,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

