Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $380.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.

KLAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.94.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $330.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.10. KLA has a 12-month low of $147.54 and a 12-month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in KLA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

