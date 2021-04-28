Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $303.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.96.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $5.29 on Wednesday, reaching $259.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,206. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.92. Stryker has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The company has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

