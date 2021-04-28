Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Get Diversey alerts:

NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $17.49 on Monday. Diversey has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $17.65.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.