Citigroup Increases Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target to $17.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $15.50 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KMI. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,420,000 after buying an additional 780,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after buying an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after buying an additional 98,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,476,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,154 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

