Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Announces Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $142.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

