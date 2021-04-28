Clair Joyce St Sells 9,248 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Northern Trust stock opened at $111.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.45. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $111.38.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $147,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,250,000 after buying an additional 28,534 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after buying an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

