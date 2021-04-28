Clarim Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLRM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 608 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 10,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

Clarim Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

