Clarivate Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 10,064 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 8,502% compared to the typical volume of 117 call options.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.49. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

