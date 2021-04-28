Clean Energy Fuels’ (CLNE) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLNE. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 657,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,147,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $152,710.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,082 shares of company stock valued at $414,001. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after buying an additional 740,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 23,617 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,000. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

