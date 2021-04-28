Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Down 87.0% in April

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the March 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.74.

CBGPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

