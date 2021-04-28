Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Clovis Oncology reported earnings per share of ($1.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.77) to ($2.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 394.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $643.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

