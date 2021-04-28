CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Down 87.3% in April

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the March 31st total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,779,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CMGO remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 7,302,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,510. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, engages in the operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

