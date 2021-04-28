CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to report sales of $46.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.00 million and the highest is $48.40 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $37.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $187.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.70 million to $193.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $192.65 million, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $199.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 18.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in CNB Financial by 40.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CNB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,950,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in CNB Financial by 17.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCNE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. The stock had a trading volume of 23,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,669. The company has a market capitalization of $422.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.86%.

CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

