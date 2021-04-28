CNX Resources (CNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CNX Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNX Resources stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.13. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

