Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Announces Earnings Results

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ CCB traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,128. Coastal Financial has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $353.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

