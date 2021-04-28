Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Short Interest Down 94.7% in April

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Amatil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Coca-Cola Amatil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CCLAY opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Amatil has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Amatil’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Coca-Cola Amatil’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.