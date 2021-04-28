Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.86.

CCOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $53,286.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,841.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,136 shares of company stock worth $629,485. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,826,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $68.53. 11,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,251. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.17. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 159.37, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.755 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.