Cohen Lawrence B Buys 131 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cohen Lawrence B grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,171 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,705 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,298 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Adobe stock traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $513.20. The stock had a trading volume of 19,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,211. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.57 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $245.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $479.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

