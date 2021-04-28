Cohen Lawrence B Sells 2,300 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cohen Lawrence B trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.26.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $58.26. 622,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,176,232. The firm has a market cap of $246.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

