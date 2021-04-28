Cohen Lawrence B Sells 3,547 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.9% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.16. 711,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,785,473. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $346.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

