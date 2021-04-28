Cohu (COHU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Cohu to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. On average, analysts expect Cohu to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. Cohu has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.42 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000 in the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

