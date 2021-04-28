Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) Short Interest Update

Coin Citadel (OTCMKTS:CCTL) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 81.6% from the March 31st total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,085,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Coin Citadel stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Coin Citadel has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

Coin Citadel, a digital currency and blockchain investment company, focuses on building, operating, and supporting blockchain technologies. The company engages in cryptocurrency mining activities; and development of exchange and mining pool platforms. The company was formerly known as Global New Energy Industries Inc and changed its name to Coin Citadel in November 2014.

