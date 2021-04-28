Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $7,354,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,622.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,808,229 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $132.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.27 and a 52-week high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

