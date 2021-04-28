Columbus Macro LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after buying an additional 480,279 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after buying an additional 497,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,715,000 after buying an additional 138,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT stock opened at $138.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $389.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.17.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

