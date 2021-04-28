Columbus Macro LLC Has $389,000 Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 186,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,971 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.57.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $167.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.82. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.82 and a 1 year high of $168.51.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

