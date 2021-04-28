Columbus Macro LLC Takes Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 768.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,343.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MJ stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.