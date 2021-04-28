Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Comerica has increased its dividend payment by 149.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $73.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

