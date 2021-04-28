Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director Fredric Oeschger bought 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $43,972.50. Insiders purchased 123,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,055 in the last three months. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Bancorp stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. Community Bancorp has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $98.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.22.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides a range of retail banking services to residents, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities. It provides various consumer banking products and services, including checking accounts, savings programs, ATMs, debit/credit cards, and night deposit facilities, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking.

