Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Community Health Systems updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.250-0.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.25-0.60 EPS.

Shares of CYH stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $10.55. 2,625,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,596. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.12. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $14.39.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.32.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

