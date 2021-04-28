Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Community Healthcare Trust posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of CHCT stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $52.02. 1,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,062. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.428 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,660,000 after buying an additional 306,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,264,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 623,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after purchasing an additional 88,283 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 433,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,442,000 after buying an additional 48,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

