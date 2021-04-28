Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $111.82

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €111.82 ($131.55) and traded as high as €127.15 ($149.59). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €127.10 ($149.53), with a volume of 527,528 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €136.67 ($160.78).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of €126.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €111.99.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile (EPA:ML)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.