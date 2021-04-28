Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 307 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $820.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $827.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $766.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $712.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

