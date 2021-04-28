Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $597,509,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $70,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $68,306,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,531.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,693,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,006 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $8,476,943.42. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 248,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

