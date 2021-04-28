Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 185,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $289.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.87 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.