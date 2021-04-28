Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $142.01 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $144.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

