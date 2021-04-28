Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.31.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.77. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $66.61 and a twelve month high of $136.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

