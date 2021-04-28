Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $236.06 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. On average, analysts expect Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.91. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $14.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

