Comparing Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) & Square (NYSE:SQ)

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) and Square (NYSE:SQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of Avid Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Square shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Avid Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Square shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Avid Technology and Square, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00 Square 3 16 24 0 2.49

Avid Technology currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.16%. Square has a consensus target price of $223.76, indicating a potential downside of 11.98%. Given Avid Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avid Technology is more favorable than Square.

Profitability

This table compares Avid Technology and Square’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Technology 5.19% -11.17% 6.05% Square 4.05% -0.01% N/A

Volatility and Risk

Avid Technology has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avid Technology and Square’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Technology $411.79 million 2.40 $7.60 million $0.36 60.97 Square $4.71 billion 24.52 $375.45 million $0.17 1,495.29

Square has higher revenue and earnings than Avid Technology. Avid Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Square beats Avid Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite. Its audio products and solutions comprise Pro Tools digital audio software solutions to facilitate the audio production process; Sibelius solution to create, edit, and publish musical scores; S6 line of complementary control surfaces and consoles; S1 and S4 audio control surfaces; and VENUE | S6L live sound system for mixing audio for live sound reinforcement. The company also provides Avid Link, a mobile application to connect with other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, movie makers, and graphic designers; FastServe video server that assists broadcasters in making the move to UHD and IP based workflows with a new and modular architecture; and hardware products, such as I/O devices, interfaces, and audio and video processing equipment. In addition, it offers various service contracts and support plans; professional services, such as workflow design and consulting, program and project management, system installation and commissioning, and custom development and role-based product level training; and public and private training to customers and alliance partners, as well as develops and licenses curriculum content for use by third party Avid Learning partners to deliver training to customers, users, and alliance partners. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Square

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

