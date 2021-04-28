Comparing Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC)

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and BNCCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 15.13% 15.12% 1.28% BNCCORP 32.12% 32.02% 3.46%

Risk & Volatility

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Capital Bancorp and BNCCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Capital Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 45.77%. Given Capital Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.9% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital Bancorp and BNCCORP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $107.87 million 2.82 $16.90 million $1.21 18.29 BNCCORP $66.95 million 1.99 $10.23 million N/A N/A

Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP.

Summary

Capital Bancorp beats BNCCORP on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services. It also provides lending services, such as residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as credit cards; and other consumer loans that include secured and unsecured installment, term, car, and boat loans to individuals. In addition, the company originates residential mortgages for sale in the secondary market; and offers short-term secured real estate financing services. It operates through five commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, one loan production office, a limited service branch, corporate offices, and operations facilities in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. The company also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory; and professional services, such as tax, accounting, payroll, and business planning. The company offers community banking and wealth management services through 13 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 11 locations in Arizona, Michigan, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri. BNCCORP, Inc. is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

