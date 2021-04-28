Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMPGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Compass Group to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $712.50.

CMPGY opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.92 and a beta of 1.08. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $22.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

