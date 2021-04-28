Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 38.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82,171 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,314,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,045,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after acquiring an additional 49,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,765,000 after acquiring an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter.

USPH opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.65%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,800 shares of company stock worth $1,246,748. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on USPH. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

