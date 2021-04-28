Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,350 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 61,746 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

