Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 430 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $131.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.62.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SJM. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

